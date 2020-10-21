5,289 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Purchased by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 0.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. 24,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,971. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

