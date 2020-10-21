$67.80 Million in Sales Expected for Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $67.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny's’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.85 million to $71.40 million. Denny's posted sales of $124.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny's will report full year sales of $297.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.64 million to $305.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $400.44 million, with estimates ranging from $385.11 million to $420.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny's.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny's had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens lowered Denny's from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Denny's from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny's in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny's by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Denny's by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 657,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denny's by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 490,750 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Denny's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Denny's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 7,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,244. Denny's has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

