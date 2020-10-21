$7.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.86. Amazon.com posted earnings of $4.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $31.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.06 to $43.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $44.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.55 to $69.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,217.01 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,195.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,828.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

