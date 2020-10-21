8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000284 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003354 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001601 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

