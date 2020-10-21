A.H. Belo (AHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 15,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,453. A.H. Belo has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.