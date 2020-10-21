ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 24.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

