Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $3.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

