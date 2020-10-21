Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.44.

ABT stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

