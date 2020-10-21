Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Shares Gap Down to $91.00

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $88.00. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth shares last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 182,195 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $288.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.57%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

