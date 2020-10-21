Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.