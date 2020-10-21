Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,850 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,470 shares of company stock worth $29,839,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.16. 24,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.41. The company has a market cap of $237.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

