Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) Shares Gap Up to $107.50

Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.50, but opened at $112.00. Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 55,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

