Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BofA Securities

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. BofA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 314,691 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

