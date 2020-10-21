Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $12.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

