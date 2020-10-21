Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE AMG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,661. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $88.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

