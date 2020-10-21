Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,582,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 8,816,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.2 days.

ACDVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.18 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

