Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 25,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,635. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

