Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.38.

BABA opened at $309.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $313.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

