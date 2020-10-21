Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $39.50

Shares of Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $41.05. Allied Minds shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 547,042 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of $96.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

