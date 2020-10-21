Alphabet Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $11.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $11.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $45.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.93 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,576.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,058.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,519.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

