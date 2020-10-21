AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised AltaGas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. AltaGas has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

