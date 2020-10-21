Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.80. Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,142,304 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) Company Profile (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as GoldBridges Global Resources plc and changed its name to Altyn Plc in December 2016.

