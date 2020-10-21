AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

AMCX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,028,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.