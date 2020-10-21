America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1772 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.
Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
