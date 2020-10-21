America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1772 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

