America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.18.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has raised its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years.
Shares of AMX opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
