American Electric Power (AEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.25 to $4.45 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

