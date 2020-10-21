American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

