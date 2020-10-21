American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,678. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

