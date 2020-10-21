Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.