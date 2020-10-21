Amon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,923.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. Amon has a market cap of $965,403.27 and approximately $3,923.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.04445508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00029548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00282644 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,969,985 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

