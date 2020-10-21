Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.