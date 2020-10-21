Analysts Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Gulfport Energy reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 179.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.54.

GPOR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 1,038,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,116,836. The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 368,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 375,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 3,216,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 514,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

