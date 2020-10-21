Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

