Analysts Expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Construction Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Construction Partners by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $21.01 on Friday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

