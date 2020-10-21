Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. EMCORE posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.05 million.

EMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EMCORE by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.98.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

