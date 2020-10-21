Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,579 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

