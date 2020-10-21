Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$3.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings per share of ($3.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.30) and the lowest is ($3.88). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 307%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($10.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.53) to ($9.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,589. The stock has a market cap of $654.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

