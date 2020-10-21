Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,626. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

