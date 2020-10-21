Analysts Expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.44). MTBC posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million.

MTBC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on MTBC in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other MTBC news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MTBC by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.