Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABG. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of ABG opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after purchasing an additional 299,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 466,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after buying an additional 62,772 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

