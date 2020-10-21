Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.93. 1,849,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,839. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.90.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$939,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,497,438.39. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$440,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,059,908.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

