Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of D traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,597. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

