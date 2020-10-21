Analysts Set AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Target Price at $27.75

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,102.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,868 shares of company stock valued at $650,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 574,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 142,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 1.22.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

