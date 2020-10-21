Analysts Set Expectations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

MDRX opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

