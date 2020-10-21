Analysts Set Expectations for Assembly Biosciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $504.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

