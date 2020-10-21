Analysts Set Expectations for Greenlane Rnwbl’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenlane Rnwbl in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Rnwbl’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 million.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Greenlane Rnwbl from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

CVE:GRN opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41.

About Greenlane Rnwbl

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

