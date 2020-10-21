Analysts Set Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price at $10.50

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Ci Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Inflarx stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,467. The company has a market cap of $122.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Inflarx has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter worth $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inflarx by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

