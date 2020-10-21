Analysts Set Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $5.33

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDWD. BTIG Research began coverage on Mediwound in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Mediwound stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mediwound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

