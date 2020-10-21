Analyzing Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) & MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MRC Global has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of MRC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and MRC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45% MRC Global -8.86% 5.28% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and MRC Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -14.30 MRC Global $3.66 billion 0.11 $39.00 million $0.49 9.71

MRC Global has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MRC Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alta Equipment Group and MRC Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 MRC Global 0 3 6 0 2.67

Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. MRC Global has a consensus target price of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 113.09%. Given MRC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MRC Global is more favorable than Alta Equipment Group.

Summary

MRC Global beats Alta Equipment Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless steel, alloy, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces; and various other services under the ValidTorque and FastTrack names. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

