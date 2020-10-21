Analyzing ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and GBT Technologies (NASDAQ:GTCH)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATIF and GBT Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $3.08 million 15.39 $430,000.00 N/A N/A GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.11 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

ATIF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A GBT Technologies -463.24% N/A -1,199.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ATIF has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATIF and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATIF beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

